More Than 2x iPhone Users Sell Their Older Devices Compared to Android Users

A new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reveals that iPhone owners are more than twice as likely to sell or trade in their old devices compared to Android users. According to the data, 41% of iPhone users opted to monetize their previous smartphones, while only 17% of Android users did the same.

This trend shows the stronger resale value and trade-in options available for iPhones. Apple’s structured trade-in programs and the higher residual value of their devices make it more appealing for users to cash out rather than retain or dispose of their phones.

In contrast, over half (53%) of Android users choose to retain their old phones, either passing them on to family members or keeping them as backups. This is higher than the 40% retention rate among iPhone users. The lower trade-in values and fewer incentives for Android devices could be the reason for this.

The report also shows that 30% of Android users dispose of their old phones, compared to only 19% of iPhone users. This could be due to issues such as damage or lower resale value. Making disposal a more common outcome for Android devices.

Overall, it looks like iPhone owners have more options for their old devices.

More here.