More Than 4 of 5 Users Will Replace a Lost iPhone Within 2 Days

A recent study by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reveals that iPhone users are quick to replace their devices when lost or broken. The data, covering the twelve months ending September 2024, shows that over 80% of iPhone owners would replace or repair a lost or broken device within a day or two.

Nearly half of iPhone users would replace their device on the same day it was lost or broken, and 96% of iPhone buyers would replace or repair their smartphone within a week.

But 1% of iPhone owners would not replace or repair a lost or broken iPhone. They will just be done with Apple.

The study also compared replacement rates across Apple devices:

70% of Mac buyers would replace or repair a lost or broken device within a day or two

58% of iPad buyers would replace or repair their iPad immediately or within a day or two

The data also shows a hierarchy of importance among Apple devices, with iPhones being the most critical, followed by Macs, and then iPads. While iPads are still important, they appear to be less essential than the other two device categories. I use a tablet mostly to consume shows and music, so yeah, it makes sense if I’d take time to replace my tablet.

