New ‘Apple Developer’ YouTube Channel Debuts Ahead of WWDC 2024

Apple has just announced dates for the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, slated to take place from June 10 to 14. But there’s more to the story: the company has also launched a new YouTube channel, “Apple Developer” showcasing all the WWDC sessions for developers to watch or binge-stream which speaks that the preparations for the event have begun already. Notably, the first video on the new channel was uploaded about 13 days ago, so it has been available but has remained under wraps.

It also becomes the fifth official Apple handle, besides over 24 regional YouTube channels such as Apple Saudi Arabia, Apple France, Apple India, etc. Presumably, the new YouTube channel will host the upcoming WWDC 2024, instead of the official Apple channel on YouTube.

Former Content Director, and now the Design Evangelist for visionOS, Serenity Caldwell, announced the update on X. “You can now watch content from WWDC23 here as well as in the Developer app and on the Apple Developer website,” read her post on X.

Apple Developer YouTube Channel Is Now Available

Apple has stocked the new account with a curated collection of videos from WWDC 2023, offering a glimpse into the content lineup for the upcoming ‌WWDC 2024‌ season. Moreover, the videos are sorted into playlists by topic making it a piece of cake to find stuff about the App Store, Swift, Spatial Computing, Safari, and more.

That said, WWDC 2024 is expected to focus largely on generative AI. Additionally, there’s anticipation for the unveiling of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, macOS 15, and visionOS 2. Furthermore, Apple might unveil a new version of AirPods at the event, although it could be a basic model positioned below the AirPods Pro.

Just like since 2020, WWDC 2024 will continue as a virtual event. However, developers and students (along with selected media) will get the chance to join a special event at Apple Park on the opening day to celebrate in person.

Source