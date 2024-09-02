New Mac Mini to Have 5 USB-C Ports but No USB-A; Headphone Jack Stays

Apple is set to unveil a redesigned Mac mini featuring the new M4 and M4 Pro chips, marking the first major design update since 2010 i.e. 14 years. The upcoming models will have changes in both design and hardware, aligning with Apple’s strategy to refresh its entire Mac lineup with the M4 chip generation.

The new Mac mini will be more compact, closely resembling the size of an Apple TV, but slightly taller than the current model’s 1.4-inch height. It will maintain its aluminum shell.

The M4 Pro version of the Mac mini will feature five USB-C ports, with three ports located on the back and two on the front, similar to the Mac Studio. However, it will no longer include USB-A ports. The device will retain other connectivity options, including an Ethernet port, an HDMI connector, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The power supply will remain internal, eliminating the need for an external power brick.

Powered by Apple’s next-generation M4 and M4 Pro chips, the new Mac mini is expected to deliver huge performance improvements over the previous M2 chips. This update will enhance both CPU and GPU capabilities. The M4 generation will be the first time Apple uses the same chip generation across its entire Mac lineup, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro.

