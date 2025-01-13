Next Apple Watch SE Expected To Have a New Look, Top Models To Remain the Same

According to recent reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing to launch several new Apple Watch models later this year, with the most changes coming to the Apple Watch SE line.

The upcoming Apple Watch SE is expected to have a new look, though specific details are limited. A design that is more closely aligned with the 2021 Apple Watch Series 7 and moves to a plastic body could allow for a wider range of color options.

In contrast to the SE, the higher-end Apple Watch models are not expected to undergo major design changes, after Apple Watch 10 recenlt brought biggest. Gurman reports that these models will “probably stay roughly the same” in terms of appearance.

However, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 has been reported to gain satellite connectivity support and 5G RedCap capabilities, and both the Series 11 and Ultra 3 are likely to include a new high blood pressure detection feature.

The blood pressure monitoring feature is designed to alert users to potential hypertension rather than provide specific blood pressure readings. This addition was initially expected for the Series 10 but was reportedly delayed due to design changes.

Gurman also mentions that Apple is working on a new AI-based coaching service, an updated health app, and AirPods with heart rate monitoring capabilities

