NVIDIA Announces GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming for Apple Vision Pro

NVIDIA has revealed plans to bring its GeForce NOW cloud gaming to Apple’s Vision Pro spatial computing device. GeForce NOW will be accessible on Apple Vision Pro through the Safari browser.

The service is expected to launch later this month with the rollout of the GeForce NOW app version 2.0.70. Users will have access to NVIDIA’s library of over 2,000 supported games.

To access the service, Apple Vision Pro users will navigate to play.geforcenow.com using the Safari browser once the update becomes available, as reported by Apple World Today,

The introduction of GeForce NOW to Apple Vision Pro significantly increases the device’s gaming capabilities. The Vision Pro currently only supports Apple Arcade games and compatible iPhone and iPad titles, but the addition of GeForce NOW’s cloud gaming service will bring many high-quality AAA games to the platform.

