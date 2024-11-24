One More Country Gets iPhone’s Tap To Pay Functionality

Apple has expanded its Tap to Pay on iPhone feature to New Zealand. As of November 22, 2024, merchants in New Zealand can now use their iPhones as contactless payment terminals without the need for additional hardware.

The feature is supported by several payment platforms in New Zealand, including Adyen, ANZ Bank, Stripe, Windcave, and Worldline. Tap to Pay on iPhone lets businesses to accept payments from various sources, such as Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets, using NFC.

To use Tap to Pay, merchants need an iPhone XS or a later model running one of the latest iOS versions. The transaction process is straightforward: the merchant opens a compatible app, registers a sale, and presents their iPhone to the customer, as reported by MacRumors. The customer then holds their contactless payment method near the merchant’s device to complete the transaction.

The Tap to Pay feature uses the Secure Element inside the device’s A series Apple chip to process payments, which leads to privacy and security.

This expansion to New Zealand comes after the feature’s introduction in several other countries since its U.S. debut in 2022. Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available in various nations, including Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, among others.