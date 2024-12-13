OpenAI Outage Disrupts Siri’s New ChatGPT Integration on iOS 18.2

On Wednesday, December 11, OpenAI experienced a significant outage that temporarily brought all its services to a halt. The outage, which disrupted access to tools like ChatGPT, Sora, and OpenAI’s API, coincided with the release of iOS 18.2, which introduced ChatGPT integration with Siri.

As the technical hiccup occurred around the same time iOS 18.2 was released to the public, it raises questions about whether the two events are connected. OpenAI confirmed the outage on X (Twitter) but hasn’t provided any details on what caused it.

We’re experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. The outage has been dealt with as of now, and all the OpenAI services, as well as the Siri integration are now fully functional. You can check the status of OpenAI’s servers here. OpenAI and Apple are working closely together to bring a native AI experience, Apple Intelligence, to Apple devices. The cornerstone of these efforts is the ChatGPT integration with Siri. From iOS 18.2 onwards Siri, will answer more complicated questions and complete more demanding tasks by handing them over to ChatGPT. Additionally, ChatGPT will help users write emails, texts, travel plans, and more. OpenAI also recently launched Sora, the most advanced text-to-video model ever, which probably put an extra load on the company’s servers.

