People Like To Buy Their iPhones in Person During the Holiday Season

New data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reveals that physical retail stores dominate iPhone sales during the holiday season, with an even stronger showing during the 2023 holiday quarter. Retail store sales increased to 69% of total iPhone sales in Q4 2023, up from 64% during the first three quarters of 2024.

Online sales decreased to 31% during the holiday quarter, compared to 36% in the previous quarters. About 75% of iPhones are sold through mobile carrier stores, and those saw an increase in walk-in purchases over the holidays.

Apple’s direct retail channel, which accounts for less than 20% of US iPhone sales, showed a trend with higher online sales during Q4. This change is partly due to customers picking custom setups for the new iPhones released in September.

Holiday shopping habits are changing, blending Black Friday’s in-store sales with Cyber Monday’s online deals into one experience. That said, physical stores still crush it when it comes to iPhone sales.

