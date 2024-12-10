Popular Science’s Innovation of the Year Award Goes to Apple Vision Pro

Popular Science has announced its annual Best of What’s New Awards for 2024, with Apple’s Vision Pro headset claiming the top spot as Innovation of the Year in the Gadgets category. This tradition started in 1988, celebrates big tech breakthroughs in all kinds of fields.

The last time an Apple product won this award was in 2021 when Apple’s M1 chip was named the winner in the Gadgets category.

Apple’s Vision Pro has a 23-million-pixel display delivering 4K+ resolution to each eye, blending virtual and real worlds, and a super intuitive interface that ditches controllers for natural gestures.

Despite its high price point of $3,500, the Vision Pro has been recognized for its potential to reshape how users interact with digital content and their environment.

The 2024 awards span ten categories, including:

Aerospace: NASA’s Europa Clipper mission

Personal Care: Oura Ring 4 for health tracking

Entertainment: LG’s Signature OLED M TV

Auto: BFGoodrich’s ActivAir tire inflation system

AI-driven devices were initially expected to dominate the 2024 list, but many faced challenges in real-world applications.

