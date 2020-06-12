Supplier BOE Reportedly Fails to Deliver First Batch of iPhone 12 OLED Displays

Reports emerging from South Korea suggest that the first batch of OLED displays for the iPhone 12 have failed quality testing. The product was being produced by Chinese display maker BOE (via MacRumors).

OLED Display Delays May Not Hold-up iPhone 12

A failure to pass the tests meant that the first shipment of iPhone 12 OLED displays were not delivered. BOE is a leader in the LCD display market, and supplies such panels for iPads and MacBooks. The supplier is though now trying to move into OLED production. Apple was previously reported to be looking into the firm’s flexible OLED panels. Currently, Apple sources 80 percent of the OLED panels it requires from Samsung Display. The hope, therefore, is that this failure from another firm will not lead to a hold-up in the device getting to consumers.