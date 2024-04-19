Remember Tim Cook Staring Down ‘Mother Nature’ at iPhone 15 Launch? It’s Paying Off

Apple released its 2024 Environmental Progress Report this week. The report shows progress towards its goal of becoming carbon neutral across its entire value chain by 2030. The report comes after a memorable scene during the iPhone 15 launch, during which actress Octavia Spencer portrayed Mother Nature, holding Apple accountable for its environmental impact.

Apple’s report shows a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2015. The company credits this progress to a focus on clean energy, recycled materials, and energy efficiency throughout its manufacturing and supply chain.

The proof of Apple’s commitment to climate action is in our progress: We’ve slashed emissions by more than half, all while serving more users than ever before. More hard work is ahead of us, and we’re focused on harnessing the power of innovation and collaboration to maximize our impact.

Said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

Key areas of achievement as per Apple are:

Increased use of recycled materials in products, such as 56% recycled cobalt and 24% recycled lithium in batteries.

Transition to clean energy sources, with Apple’s Supplier Clean Energy Program supporting over 16.5 gigawatts of renewable energy globally.

Innovation in packaging, with a goal of eliminating plastic by the end of 2025.

In the last year, Apple reached a milestone with the release of its first-ever 100 percent fiber-based packaging in the new Apple Watch lineup and for Apple Vision Pro. Across every product Apple shipped last year, only 3 percent of the packaging was made from plastic.

Apple acknowledges that some emissions are unavoidable with current technology. They are investing in carbon removal projects and promoting customer recycling initiatives for the same. The company says nearly 12.8 million devices and accessories were sent to new owners through trade-in programs last year.

The report shows that there’s more work to be done, but it’s happening. Apple is committed to achieving net zero climate impact for all its devices by 2030.

More here.