Samsung Reveals Its Equivalent of Dynamic Island, Sort Of

Samsung has unveiled its take on Apple’s Dynamic Island, it is called the “Now Bar,” as part of its upcoming One UI 7 update based on Android 15. This new feature improves the user experience of Galaxy smartphones by providing quick access to information and controls.

Unlike Apple’s Dynamic Island at the top of the screen, Samsung’s Now Bar is positioned at the bottom. The Now Bar displays information such as incoming calls, music playback controls, app-specific alerts, and voice recording updates.

Users can swipe up on the on-screen pill UI to switch between running activities. And the Now Bar leverages Samsung’s Galaxy AI technology to offer personalized features and information.

The Now Bar provides context-aware information and controls, including:

Weather updates

Flight alerts

Currency conversion on the home screen

Curated travel playlists

Timely reminders for flight departures

Now Bar (image via SammyFans)

Samsung’s One UI 7 update, which includes the Now Bar feature, is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2025. It will likely debut with the Galaxy S25 series.

No doubt, the Now Bar shares similarities with Apple’s Dynamic Island, but Samsung has implemented its own design and functionality. The feature is placed at the bottom of the screen to make it easier to use, especially with one hand on larger devices.

Not just this, Samsung also teased the Galaxy S25 Edge, the direct competitor of the rumored slim profiled iPhone 17 Air. Surprisingly, Galaxy S25 Edge shares its visual similarities with iPhone 16, at least in some ways