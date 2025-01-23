Samsung VR Headset Looks More Like Meta Quest Pro Than Apple Vision Pro

Samsung is preparing to launch a new VR headset that bears a closer design resemblance to the Meta Quest Pro, diverging from earlier Apple Vision Pro-like aesthetic.

Lately, Samsung has been inspired, for lack of a better word, by Apple devices. It is the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, which looks very similar to AirPods Pros, and the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, which is not very similar but kind of similar to the Apple Watch Ultra. Just yesterday, Samsung unveiled its Dynamic Island-esque functionality and its upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge, which, to me, looks somewhat similar to the iPhone 16.

After all these “coincidences” in the recent past, one would have expected that the Samsung VR headset would look like Apple Vision Pro. While it has similarities, it looks more like the Meta Quest Pro.

It is

More compact form factor similar to Meta Quest Pro

Lighter weight compared to Apple Vision Pro

Streamlined profile with reduced bulk

Potentially more ergonomic design for extended wear

Specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ chipset

Dual high-resolution displays

Multiple camera inputs for tracking

Mixed reality capabilities

Android XR operating system

The headset is designed to compete with Meta’s VR platform and offers a more affordable option than Apple’s high-end Vision Pro. It is expected to be priced between $800 and $1,200, making it a mid-range mixed reality device.

