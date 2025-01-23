Samsung’s iPhone 17 Air Equivalent “Galaxy S25 Edge” Looks Like iPhone 16

Samsung has teased a new addition to its Galaxy S25 lineup, the Galaxy S25 Edge, which appears to be the company’s answer to Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air. The device was briefly showcased at the end of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025, where the company launched its flagship Galaxy S25 series.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a slim profile, with rumors suggesting it could be as thin as 6.4mm without the camera module. This ultra-thin design makes it different from other models in the S25 lineup and competes directly with Apple’s upcoming rumored slim iPhone 17 Air model.

Features of the Galaxy S25 Edge, based on current information, include (as per gadgtes360)

A 6.66-inch display, similar to the Galaxy S25+ model

A dual rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor (one more than the rumored iPhone 17 Air)

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy

12GB of RAM

Android 15-based One UI 7 operating system

Here’s how slim the S25 Edge is compared to other phones in the S25 lineup.

The device is expected to launch in May 2025, potentially beating Apple to market.

While the Galaxy S25 Edge shares some design similarities with the iPhone 16, such as rounded edges and a premium feel, it maintains distinct Samsung characteristics. What stood out for me was the camera bar at the back. It made me think of iPhone 16, except that the flash has been integrated below the cameras unlike on the side in iPhone 16.