Should There Be a Centralized Hub for Apple Intelligence Features?

Apple’s integration of Apple Intelligence features across iOS leads to discussions among users about how easy it is to access and manage these features.

Here’s what people have to say.

“For example, I want to turn off iMessage summarizations. You’d think you could go to ‘Settings > A.I. and Siri > Apps > iMessage’ and it’d be listed there, but no, it’s under iMessage settings. Does it not make sense that every feature tied directly to Apple Intelligence be in the settings menu titled ‘Apple Intelligence’?”

This resonated with many users who find the current system confusing and time-consuming. One user commented:

“It’s for reasons like this I’ve entirely given up on trying to find anything in settings by navigating. I just pull down the search box and type what I’m looking for. It seems there’s an industry wide effort to remove logic from menu structures.“

Users find it challenging to locate and manage all AI-related features. Some have also mentioned that the AI settings are scattered across various app-specific menus rather than grouped together. And some users want to easily toggle AI features to optimize battery life.

A user mentioned that the search function in Settings can be unreliable when trying to find specific AI features.

“I find the search box hit and miss. For example if you search ‘summary’ you don’t get any results for The AI summaries. OK so the setting name is ‘Summarize Messages’ let’s try searching for ‘summarize’. Nope. Still no results.”

However, not all users agree that a centralized hub is necessary. Some argued in favor of the current system:

“Not being a hub is what is so great about Apple Intelligence. You are not stuck in one app to use it. It is purposeful AI and has use cases in specific apps or uses.”

It seems like Apple needs to balance its design approach of integrating them smoothly with users’ wish for easier management of these tools.

What’s your take on it?