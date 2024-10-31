The New MacBook Pro Is Here With Three Variants: M4, M4 Pro and M4 Max

Apple has unveiled its latest MacBook Pro lineup, featuring the new M4 family of chips. The announcement, made on October 30, 2024, marked 3/3 of the release spree after the new iMac and new 5″x5″ Mac Mini.

The new MacBook Pro models are powered by the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, built using second-generation 3-nanometer technology. These chips offer improved performance for AI tasks and increased memory bandwidth, which helps in the smoother operation of LLM and other demanding projects.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 starts at $1,599, featuring a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16GB of unified memory. Models with M4 Pro and M4 Max offer even more powerful configurations, with up to a 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU in the M4 Max version.

Improvements include an 12MP Center Stage camera, Thunderbolt 5 ports on M4 Pro and M4 Max models, and a new nano-texture display option. The Liquid Retina XDR display now supports up to 1000 nits brightness for SDR content.

Apple has also introduced the all-new (not so) Apple Intelligence. This feature will be available with macOS Sequoia 15.1.

The new MacBook Pro models will be available for pre-order starting October 30, with availability beginning November 8. Apple has also updated the MacBook Air lineup, doubling the starting memory to 16GB while maintaining the $999 starting price.

These updates represent Apple’s continued focus on performance, AI capabilities, and user experience in its laptop offerings.

