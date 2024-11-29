This Apple Emoji Is Wearable for $220

Designer Jose Wong has turned Apple’s running shoe emoji into a real-world product through his ABCD brand. The Shoe 1, a physical representation of the digital icon, is now available for purchase.

Credits: The Verge

The Shoe 1 features has a full-grain nubuck leather and mesh upper. A midsole and heel made of lightweight EVA foam with a polyurethane rim. Rubber outsole containing 5% recycled material.

The pricing for the product is set at $219.90 per pair, with sizes available ranging from 5 to 12. Customers can expect shipping to take approximately one week from the date of their order.

The sneaker’s design closely mimics Apple’s running shoe emoji. Its shoe box also draws inspiration from Apple’s minimalist packaging approach. Both the Shoe 1 and Apple’s emoji bear a resemblance to the New Balance 574 sneaker, first introduced in 1988.

Steve Jobs was known for wearing New Balance sneakers but he favored the 991 and 992 models, as reported by the Verge.

