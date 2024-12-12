This Could Be Apple Watch Ultra 3 Release Date, Backed By Data

Apple’s next iteration of its higher-end smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, is expected to launch in September 2025. This timing matches Apple’s usual yearly routine, where new gadgets debut with the latest iPhones.

Based on the history, here are the launch dates for the Apple Watch Ultra models:

Apple Watch Ultra (1st generation): Date: Friday, September 23, 2022 Apple Watch Ultra 2: Date: Friday, September 22, 2023 Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Satin Black variant): Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

If everything goes according to plan, the release date of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 could be Friday, 19, 2025. This is the most probable date.

The Apple Ultra model skipped a 2024 update, with only new color unveiled, and instead gearing up for a big refresh in September 2025, likely launching alongside the iPhone 17 series. (and the rumored iPhone 17 Air)

The Ultra 3 is rumored to include some amazing upgrades. One is satellite texting, which will help you stay connected even when you’re off the grid without cellular or Wi-Fi. Another addition might be blood pressure monitoring.

Also, rumors say that there is going to be 5G connectivity instead of 4G LTE, which the watches have nowadays.

Apple has not officially confirmed any specifications for the Apple Watch Ultra 3. As with all unreleased products, plans may change before the official launch.

Looks like Apple is taking its time to fine-tune new tech for the premium Apple Watch Ultra 3, set to drop in September 2025.