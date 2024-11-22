This Insurance Company Will Give You an (Almost) Free Apple Watch Series 10 if You Can Stay Physically Active

John Hancock has announced an update to its Vitality Program and is now offering the latest Apple Watch models to eligible life insurance customers. Starting this November, Vitality PLUS members can earn an Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or Apple Watch SE for as little as $25 plus tax by maintaining an active lifestyle. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also available for an additional upgrade fee.

The program aims to reward customers for activities that promote longer, healthier lives. Participants can acquire an Apple Watch through an initial payment of $25 plus tax, with the remaining balance paid monthly over two years. These monthly payments can be reduced to as low as $0 with regular physical activity, as reported by Apple World.Today.

Lindsay Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer at John Hancock, reports that the Apple Watch has been a popular and effective component of the Vitality Program. Recent analysis indicates that Apple Watch users are significantly more engaged, earning approximately seven times more points in their current program year compared to non-users.

The Vitality Points earned through the Apple Watch program can lead to additional rewards and discounts, including potential savings on life insurance premiums.

The program is not available in New York or Puerto Rico, and Apple Watches cannot be shipped to addresses in Guam. The latest models require an iPhone Xs or later with iOS 18 or later.

You can get your almost free Apple Watch Series 10 here.