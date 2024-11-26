This Is What the New, More-Integrated CarPlay 2.0 Could Look Like as Per the EU Database

Recent filings with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) have shown new insights into Apple’s next-generation CarPlay, with a big change in its design and functionality. The new assets, submitted on November 8, 2024, and published on November 15, show Audi-specific interface designs with Apple’s vision for a more integrated in-car experience.

Credits: MacRumors

The images don’t show any new features that we haven’t already seen but confirm that the next-generation CarPlay is in development.

Apple has stated that the first vehicles equipped with next-generation CarPlay will arrive in 2024, although specific details regarding which models or manufacturers will be involved have yet to be confirmed. Audi has been identified as a committed partner for this initiative since Apple first previewed the new CarPlay in June 2022, as per MacRumors.

The news features of news CarPlay has better integration with vehicle systems. It supports multiple displays across the dashboard.

Customizable instrument cluster designs that can display vehicle metrics such as speed and fuel levels. And widgets for various applications like Calendar and Weather.

Several automakers, including Aston Martin and Porsche (but not General Motors), have also indicated plans to support next-generation CarPlay. None have released vehicles featuring this thus far.