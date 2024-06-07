Top 5 Things to Do Before The WWDC 2024 Keynote

With WWDC 24 just around the corner, developers and tech enthusiasts are gearing up for an exciting week of announcements, sessions, and hands-on experiences.

If you’re eager to follow the event closely, here are some essential steps to take before the conference begins:

1. Get to Know the Schedule

Apple will kick things off on Monday at 10 AM PT, and follow it with a whole week of labs, consultations, and developer sessions.

Check out the full WWDC 2024 schedule.

2. Download the Apple Developer App

The Apple Developer App is your one-stop shop for everything related to WWDC 2024. You can stream the entire event within the app and access all relevant news, updates, lab sign-ups, and more.

And of course, there are special WWDC-themed stickers for you to play around with.

Apple Developer App is available on iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS, and you can download it from the App Store for free.

Make sure your Apple Developer account is up-to-date. An updated Apple Developer account is essential for accessing all the resources and benefits WWDC offers.

Check your membership status, update your profile, and download the latest Developer Tools.

4. Visit the Apple Developer Forum

The Apple Developer Forum is a vibrant community where you can connect with other developers, ask questions, and share knowledge.

To make the most of the forum before WWDC, follow relevant topics and threads to stay updated on important announcements. Prepare questions or issues to post on the forum beforehand to receive feedback and be ready for in-depth discussions during the conference.

5. Prepare Popcorn

This one is optional.

By taking these steps, you’ll be well-prepared to dive into WWDC 24 and take full advantage of everything Apple has to offer.

Stay tuned for our extensive coverage of WWDC 24, where we’ll bring you the freshest news from the conference.