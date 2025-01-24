Trump: I Love Europe but EU Unfairly Targets Apple

President Donald Trump gave a virtual speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. He expressed his love for Europe but criticized how the European Union treats American tech companies, especially Apple, Google, and Meta.

Trump took issue with the EU’s actions against Apple, describing them as unfair. He specifically mentioned the EU’s decisions to impose fines and pursue antitrust investigations into US tech firms, including Apple.

Trump stated, “They’re American companies, and [the EU] shouldn’t be doing that”.

While expressing his “love” for Europe, Trump argued that the EU treats the United States “very, very unfairly”. He stated:

“From the standpoint of America, the EU treats us very, very unfairly, very badly”. He criticized the EU’s “large” corporate tax and VAT rates.

Trump’s comments show the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and the EU about how to regulate large tech companies. He criticizes not only Apple but also other big American companies like Google and Meta.

