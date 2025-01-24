Uber Denies Higher Fares for iPhone Users

Ride-hailing giant Uber has refuted claims that it charges higher fares for iPhone users compared to Android users in India. This statement comes in response to an ongoing investigation by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) into alleged differential pricing practices by cab aggregators.

On January 23, 2025, India’s Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the CCPA had issued notices to both Uber and its competitor Ola, seeking explanations for apparent pricing disparities based on smartphone models. The investigation was prompted by user complaints and social media posts suggesting that iPhone users were being charged more for identical rides compared to Android users.

In response to these allegations, an Uber spokesperson stated,

“We do not set prices based on a rider’s phone manufacturer. We look forward to working with the Central Consumer Protection Authority to clear up any misunderstanding.”

The company says fare differences happen because of things like different pick-up points, the estimated arrival time, and where you get dropped off.

The controversy gained traction after social media users shared screenshots and videos showing price discrepancies between iOS and Android devices for the same trip booked simultaneously.

Minister Joshi has directed the CCPA to expand its investigation to other sectors, including food delivery and online ticketing platforms.

As of January 24, 2025, Ola, Apple, and Google have not yet responded to the allegations or the CCPA’s notices.

More here.