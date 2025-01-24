UK Regulator Launches Probe into Apple Ecosystems

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has started an investigation into Apple and Google’s smartphone operating systems, app stores, and browsers. This was announced on Thursday. This investigation is the second time the CMA has looked into large tech firms.

The CMA will assess whether Apple and Google have “strategic market status” in mobile ecosystems. The probe will examine the impact of these companies on users and businesses developing content and services.

Nearly all smartphones sold in Britain run either iOS or Android, with their respective app stores and browsers holding dominant positions. The investigation will look into whether the companies are using their dominance to favor their own apps and services and if they are imposing unfair terms on developers.

CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell stated that more competitive mobile ecosystems could foster new innovation and opportunities across various services used by millions of people. As of now, I can only think of Huawie’s HarmonyOS ,which could be the next big thing. But we don’t know if it’d be restricted to China or not.

In response, Apple said it believes in “thriving and dynamic markets where innovation can flourish,” while Google emphasized Android’s openness and its role in expanding choice and reducing prices.

The investigation is set to conclude by October 22, 2025. This probe follows the CMA’s first investigation under its new powers, which targeted Google’s search services.

More here.