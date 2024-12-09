Unlike GM, Hyundai Maintains Support for CarPlay BUT Eyes Future Alternatives

Hyundai’s senior vice president of product planning and mobility strategy, Olabisi Boyle, has confirmed that the automaker will continue to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its vehicles for the foreseeable future.

Boyle emphasized Hyundai’s commitment to providing customers with multiple options, stating, “Right now, we’re still maintaining Android Auto and CarPlay.” This decision is the opposite of General Motors’ recent move to ditch these systems in their future electric vehicles, although they later decided to add support back.

Boyle compared this strategy to how the company is dealing with the changing EV charging situation. Hyundai is moving from CCS to NACS and is providing adapters for customers during this transition.

Boyle mentioned that while support continues, the auto industry might eventually settle on a new standard for in-car software and phone mirroring. Boyle also mentioned that Hyundai is working on systems “that people are not even imagining now,” which could replace current smartphone integration solutions.

Hyundai’s choice seems to be driven by

customer demand for CarPlay and Android Auto,

the competition in the car market,

And the need to balance meeting today’s expectations with future tech trends. As things should be, in my humble opinion.

