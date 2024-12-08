Vision Pro Might Soon Support PlayStation VR2 Controllers

According to Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Apple Vision Pro could soon gain support for Sony’s PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) controllers.

Apple and Sony reportedly planned to announce this partnership “weeks ago” but have delayed the rollout. If implemented, Apple would begin selling Sony’s PSVR2 controllers, which are not currently available as standalone products.

Sony has been at it for months, adding support, while Apple has been attracting interest from third-party developers. The controllers could be used not only for gaming but also for navigating visionOS and providing more precise control in apps like Final Cut Pro and Adobe Photoshop.

Currently, Vision Pro users can pair standard Bluetooth controllers for basic navigation and gaming, primarily limited to iPad and iPhone games with controller support. The addition of PSVR2 controllers could expand the range of gaming experiences available on the platform. It’s yet to be seen if the users will be able to access the Sony PlayStation library in one way or another. If so, that would be a huge win for Vision Pro owners.

There appears to be community interest in expanded controller options, as evidenced by the fully-funded Kickstarter project “Surreal Touch,” which aims to develop Meta Quest 3-style controllers for the Vision Pro, as reported by The Verge.

This comes after Apple and Real Madrid discussed the possibility of bringing Real Madrid’s home games to Vision Pro, a truly immersive experience.