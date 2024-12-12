watchOS 11.2 New Features: A Breakdown of the Latest update

Apple just released watchOS 11.2 update to the public. The update is now available for download on all supported Apple Watch devices.

You can download watchOS 11.2 by opening the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 18.2 and navigating to General > Software Update. Make sure your Apple Watch is on its charger and has at least 50% battery before starting the installation.

Unlike its counterparts for other Apple devices, like iOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2, watchOS 11.2 doesn’t bring a lot to the table. This makes sense, since today’s releases are all about Apple Intelligence. As Apple hasn’t yet brought Apple Intelligence to Apple Watch, the most important aspects of watchOS 11.2 are actually bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements.

Still, watchOS 11.2 is not entirely featureless. The only noticeable change for the majority of users is that you can now use your watch to pause the recording of a video on your iPhone. This option might come in handy if you’re using the Camera Remote app.

Apple introduced the Camera Remote functionality with watchOS 11 and iOS 18.

Additionally, watchOS 11.2 expands map support for tidal conditions and coastal locations in China in the Tides app. It’s a niche improvement, but divers based in China will likely appreciate it.

As no other features are included in this update, we’re at least hoping watchOS 11.2 will fix some of the problems present in previous versions. Many users reported severe battery drains after installing watchOS 11. Hopefully, the new update will address these issues.

watchOS 11.2 also introduces various security and privacy improvements for many apps and OS elements. You can check the official security changelog on Apple’s website.