watchOS 11.2 RC New Features: Pause iPhone Video with Apple Watch and More

Apple has just released watchOS 11.2 RC (release candidate) to developers and public beta testers. This exact iteration of watchOS 11.2 will be released to the public next week unless some bugs are found at the last minute.

A quick reminder: An RC (Release Candidate) is a nearly final version of software that is available to developers and beta testers for final evaluation. It represents the version intended for public release unless testers discover significant bugs or issues.

Unlike the feature-rich watchOS 10, watchOS 11 has fewer new additions. That’s a total contrast to iOS 18.2, for example, which finally introduces Apple Intelligence to iPhones.

The update mainly focuses on fixing existing issues and improving the overall stability. This is much-needed, as watchOS 11 has caused a lot of problems for users so far.

watchOS 11.2 Features: An Unexpected Addition

The only notable feature that watchOS 11.2 RC brings is the ability to pause and restart a video recording inside the Camera Remote app. The app itself isn’t new, as it’s been available since the launch of Apple Watch. But Apple is now improving its functionality.

While recording a video on your iPhone, the Camera Remote app on your Apple Watch now displays a pause button. Tapping this button pauses the recording, and tapping the red button restarts the video.

This update to the Camera Remote app complements the same addition to the iPhone’s Camera app that was introduced in iOS 18.

On top of that, we also expect watchOS 11.2 to introduce the new Sleep Apnea feature to more countries. This feature uses the Watch’s accelerometer to monitor movements within your wrist and detect potential sleep apnea problems. It was unveiled with watchOS 11, but only in select countries.

Additionally, watchOS 11.2 introduces new awards for Fitness activity. If you close your Exercise, Move, and Stand rings every day, you will receive Awards for completing them for 100, 365, 500, and 1,000 days.

Besides all these new features, users are looking forward to stability improvements and bug fixes the most. watchOS 11 hasn’t been a smooth ride for everyone, as it caused various issues like battery drains and touch screen problems. Hopefully, the new update will address some of those problems.

Apple could release watchOS 11.2 as early as Monday, December 9. It will arrive alongside iPadOS 18.2, macOS Sequoia 15.2, tvOS 18.2, watchOS 11.2, HomePod Software 18.2, and visionOS 2.2.

Which watchOS 11.2 RC feature are you looking forward to the most?