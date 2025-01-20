When Will TikTok Be Back on the Apple Store?

TikTok’s status in the Apple App Store is complicated and could be changing as of January 20, 2025. This update comes after the enforcement of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, TikTok was removed from the U.S. App Store.

President-elect Donald Trump has indicated he might take action. He plans to issue an executive order that could postpone the enforcement of the ban. Apple will likely restore the app if it receives clear legal guarantees that will protect the company from possible fines.

Here’s what he said from what I can collect:

“I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security.”

“The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order.”

“My initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the U.S. and whichever purchase we so choose.”

“Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it.”

“The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate.”

TikTok has begun restoring its service to existing users in the U.S. New users are currently unable to download the application from the App Store. The company has expressed commitment to restoring its service and working through legal channels to resolve the current restrictions.

The timeline for TikTok’s return to the Apple App Store is uncertain for now, but there seems to be hope.