WWDC 2024: What to Expect From visionOS 2.0 Update for Apple Vision Pro

Details have been revealed about the upcoming visionOS 2.0 update for the Apple Vision Pro during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote on June 10, 2024.

While it should not be a major revision, visionOS 2.0 would just be a step in the direction of improvements to the core software experience. Users can expect improved stability and a smoother overall experience with the Apple Vision Pro.

The company’s newest product, the Vision Pro, won’t get a major overhaul with visionOS 2 — codenamed Constellation — but the software will include features like new environments, the Passwords app, and Vision Pro versions of iPad software. That should make the experience a bit more polished. Overall, the software is more focused on filling in gaps from the first version rather than breaking new ground. by Mark Gurman

But that’s about it when it comes to the Vision Pro, at least when it comes to the hardware. Any advancements are predicted to come later this year, but no hardware news is expected to be announced at the event.

The event is expected to introduce the new Apple Passwords app to the headset, which is also available for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.