WWDC on Verge of Being Canceled Following New COVID19 Guidance From Santa Clara County

WWDC is close to being the next major tech event canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The annual developers conference is usually held in San Jose. On Thursday, the Public Health Department of nearby Santa Clara County issued updated guidance urging the cancellation of mass gatherings.

WWDC Cancellation on The Cards

Following new coronavirus cases, the updated guidance said firms should consider “postponing or canceling mass gatherings and large community events where large numbers of people are within arm’s length of one another.” It also urged firms to help employees work from home. Dr. Sara Cody, County Public Health Officer said:

We understand that people are very concerned about COVID-19. I want to remind the public that the vast majority of people who become infected with COVID-19 do not become seriously ill, and fully recover. We are making these recommendations to protect the most vulnerable members of our community from the virus, and slow its spread. We are continuously monitoring this evolving situation, and will issue new guidance if and when that is warranted.

WWDC is held in the early weeks of June. Therefore, Apple does have some time to make its call. However, invites are expected to go out in the near future. Not surprisingly, there is mounting speculation that it will become an online-only event. No decision had been taken at the time of this writing.