You Can Now Compose, Record, and Share Music; All From Your iPhone

Apple has announced a new feature in the Voice Memos app called Layered Recordings, which is made specifically for users of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max running iOS 18.2. This feature lets musicians (or anyone) record a vocal track over an existing instrumental recording without the need for headphones.

With Layered Recordings, users can play their instrumental tracks through the iPhone’s speaker and simultaneously record vocals using the device’s studio-quality microphones. The feature uses an A18 Pro chip and employs machine learning to isolate vocal recordings, creating two distinct audio tracks.

But if you want to improve your song even more, the integration with Logic Pro lets artists and producers send instrumental mixes directly to Voice Memos as compressed audio files for easy vocal layering. Layered Recordings sync seamlessly, so you can work on your projects across Mac and iPad hassle-free.

The Layered Recordings feature is currently available for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max users with iOS 18.2. It is also compatible with Logic Pro for Mac (version 11.1 on macOS Sequoia 15.2) and Logic Pro for iPad (version 2.1 on iPadOS 18.2).

