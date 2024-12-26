You Won’t Be Able Buy iPhone SE, iPhone 14 in EU in 2025

.Apple has started to remove iPhone models Lightning connector from its online stores in the European Union, starting with Switzerland. This comes after EU mandating USB-C charging ports on all new smartphones sold in the region, which takes effect on December 28th.

As of today, the iPhone SE, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus are listed as “currently unavailable” on Apple’s Swiss online store. These models are still available in other EU online Apple stores, it is expected they will be removed soon to comply with the impending regulation. Or maybe because they’re already a couple of years old already.

Apple iPhone 15 series already has USB-C ports.

Analysts predict a potential surge in demand for iPhone 15 models, while older models with Lightning ports may become increasingly scarce in the region.