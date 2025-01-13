Zuckerberg: $3500 Apple Vision Pro “worse than that we shipped for $300 or $400”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized Apple’s innovation and business practices during Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Zuckerberg argued that Apple has not produced any significant innovations since the introduction of the iPhone by Steve Jobs. He said, “It’s like Steve Jobs invented the iPhone and now they’re just kind of sitting on it 20 years later”. The Meta CEO says that Apple has been relying on its past successes rather than pushing the boundaries of technology.

Zuckerberg also talked about Apple’s App Store rules, especially the 30% fee on some transactions. He said that these policies impact Meta’s profitability, saying that without them, Meta could potentially double its profits.

Zuckerberg also criticized Apple’s closed ecosystem, which he believes limits competition and innovation. He pointed out that Apple has “thoroughly hamstrung the ability for anyone else to build something that can connect to the iPhone in the same way” as Apple’s own products, such as AirPods.

When discussing Apple’s recent ventures into virtual reality, Zuckerberg compared the $3,500 Vision Pro headset unfavorably to Meta’s own offerings, stating that it is “worse than the thing that we shipped for $300 or $400”. However, he acknowledged that Apple might improve in future iterations.

More here.