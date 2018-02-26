iPhone Addiction, Shenanigans with Kelly, Why TV Rocks/Sucks - Pop.0 Ep.32

In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit are (quite unbelievably) joined by the illustrious Kelly Guimont and discuss iPhone addiction, Shenanigans with Kelly (watch John shove foot directly in mouth). They also talk about why TV rocks, or sucks if you’re wrong, like John. They cap the show with a couple of show picks. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

A List of Apple Changes that Were Mocked, Then Copied, Then Made Standard

Dave Mark put together a great list of changes Apple made that were first mocked, then copied, then made standard by the industry. You know, like we’re seeing with the iPhone X notch. Or ditching the floppy drive. Or making a phone without a physical keyboard. These are all things Apple was skewered for doing, and yet now it’s hard to imagine how it could have gone any other way. Head over to The Loop for Dave Mark’s full list. It’s a surprisingly long list!

Apple TV, NRA, and Content Blocking, Dumping iTunes, USB-C Mistake, Shoe Tech - Pop.0 Ep.31

In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss Apple TV, the NRA, and the idea of content blocking. They also talk about whether Apple might dump iTunes, and if so, when? John offers his thoughts on how the USB-C standards design was a mistake. They also offer a couple of show picks, and it’s all about shoe tech. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

Chuck Joiner Interviews Bryan Chaffin on Bitcoin Faucets, HomePod, and Apple's Communications Decisions

I had the pleasure of being on MacVoices 18067 with Chuck Joiner this week. He interviewed me about Bitcoin faucets and my take on the HomePod. We also had a rip-roaring argument on Throttlegate, and how it was a self-inflicted communication error on Apple’s part, but it’s cool because in the end Chuck admitted I was right. OK, he didn’t exactly do that, but it’s always good talking with Chuck. Check it out.