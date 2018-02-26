Apple’s HomePod video ad focuses on the old, tried and true. Takes few risks and is predictable. What happened?
iPhone Addiction, Shenanigans with Kelly, Why TV Rocks/Sucks - Pop.0 Ep.32
In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit are (quite unbelievably) joined by the illustrious Kelly Guimont and discuss iPhone addiction, Shenanigans with Kelly (watch John shove foot directly in mouth). They also talk about why TV rocks, or sucks if you’re wrong, like John. They cap the show with a couple of show picks. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Here's Why I'm Tired of Saying 'Hey Siri'
Saying “Hey Siri” is an awkward way to invoke Apple’s voice assistant platform. It’s time to drop the “Hey” and make talking to Siri feel more natural, like Amazon’s Alexa.
PSA: Treasury Dept. Issues Alert for Scams Demanding iTunes Cards for 'Back Taxes'
While many reading this article might think no one could fall for that, the Treasury Department reported more than $54 million has already been lost to the scam.
iPhones Aren't Addictive, They’re Just Useful
A new meme of complaining to mommy Apple that your iPhone is too addictive is gaining momentum amongst a growing bastion of meek minds hiding their own many failings behind their favorite veil of victimhood.
Amazon's Photo on Delivery, Apple's Design Change Leadership - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-05
Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss Amazon’s Photo on Delivery feature and privacy concerns, plus they look at a list of Apple product features that were mocked but later became standards.
Apple Seeds macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 Developer Beta 4
The two biggest known new features in this release cycle are Messages on iCloud and Business Chat, and users will also find the gorgeous wallpaper included with iMac Pro.
Apple Seeds iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 4
The update continues testing with known new features.
A List of Apple Changes that Were Mocked, Then Copied, Then Made Standard
Dave Mark put together a great list of changes Apple made that were first mocked, then copied, then made standard by the industry. You know, like we’re seeing with the iPhone X notch. Or ditching the floppy drive. Or making a phone without a physical keyboard. These are all things Apple was skewered for doing, and yet now it’s hard to imagine how it could have gone any other way. Head over to The Loop for Dave Mark’s full list. It’s a surprisingly long list!
Apple Releases Logic Pro X 10.4.1 with Dozens of Bug Fixes
The maintenance release patch notes include six bug fixes in the Mac App Store, but the full patch notes on Apple’s site—and included in full in the article—list more than a hundred bug fixes. Most are minor GUI and performance-related fixes.
Apple TV, NRA, and Content Blocking, Dumping iTunes, USB-C Mistake, Shoe Tech - Pop.0 Ep.31
In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss Apple TV, the NRA, and the idea of content blocking. They also talk about whether Apple might dump iTunes, and if so, when? John offers his thoughts on how the USB-C standards design was a mistake. They also offer a couple of show picks, and it’s all about shoe tech. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Apple's Tips on Avoiding iTunes and App Store Phishing Email Scams
Scammers are crafting more sophisticated and realistic looking emails to trick you into handing over your credit card number so here are some tips to protect yourself.
Apple Enters Medicine, Vero Viability, Cellebrite Insecurity - ACM 451
Apple is entering into the business of medicine, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet explore the ramifications of this momentous development. They also discuss whether or not the Vero social network is viable, as well as Cellebrite’s claim that it can open up most iOS devices.
Apple Signs M. Night Shyamalan Series (Spoiler: It Will Have a Surprise Ending)
Apple ordered 10 episodes of the 30 minute drama from writer Tony Basgallop, and mum’s the word on the plot.
Chuck Joiner Interviews Bryan Chaffin on Bitcoin Faucets, HomePod, and Apple's Communications Decisions
I had the pleasure of being on MacVoices 18067 with Chuck Joiner this week. He interviewed me about Bitcoin faucets and my take on the HomePod. We also had a rip-roaring argument on Throttlegate, and how it was a self-inflicted communication error on Apple’s part, but it’s cool because in the end Chuck admitted I was right. OK, he didn’t exactly do that, but it’s always good talking with Chuck. Check it out.
Apple Uses Google Servers for iCloud Storage, and that's no Big Deal - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-27
Bryan Chaffin, along with Adam Christianson from the Maccast, join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple using Google’s servers to store our iCloud data, plus the media’s reaction to the years-old news.
Apple Hires Michael Abbot, former Twitter VP of Engineering
Apple has reportedly hired Michael Abbott, former vice president of engineering for Twitter and venture capitalist.
Apple Launching its Own Primary Health Care Service for Employees
Apple is following Amazon’s lead and opening its own primary health care clinics for employees.
Apple Forced to Host Encryption Keys for Chinese iCloud users on Chinese Servers
It’s the first time Apple has not hosted those keys outside the U.S., and while Apple says those keys are in a secure location and remain under Apple’s control, it’s a slippery slope.
Apple Has 4 New iPhone Commercials: Environment, Apple Support, Ease, Safe
Short, just 15 seconds long, each spot personifies an iPhone selling point, and pits iPhone against “your phone” in a split screen representation.