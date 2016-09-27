Apple Has a New Tear Jerker Commercial Called 'The Archives'

· · Cool Stuff Found

Oh my. Check out Apple’s new commercial called The Archives, and it’s another emotionally-compelling piece. The spot is for the Memories tab in Photos in iOS 10, which can “automatically creates beautiful movies out of the photos and videos in your camera roll in a matter of seconds.” To personify that, Apple shows an elderly craftsman—an old-world archivist—painstakingly putting together a series of images. The action cuts to what appears to be real videos and photos of an expecting family shot on iPhone. Those get made into a movie that the mother is watching years later. The tagline is, “Memories – movies made for you on iPhone 7. Practically magic.” I like the imagery and the analogy.

Fixing Album Art, Cracked iPads, and UPnP Dangers – Mac Geek Gab 658

· & · Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Mac Geek Gab Logo

Your geeks start with some tips: dealing with a bad key on your keyboard, restoring the proper album art after iCloud Music Library has done its part, and dealing with a damaged SD card. Then it’s on to some questions, like whether or not UPnP is dangerous for you or what to do when you hear your Mac’s fans running more frequently than you think is necessary. All this and more, just after you press play!

Here's How to Download Your Important Photos from Flickr

· · Cool Stuff Found

Flickr is great for storing and sharing photos online, but what do you do when you want to download them to your computer? Turns out that’s exactly what my friend Peter Cohen wanted to do, so he figured it out using Flickr’s own tools as well as third-party apps. Spoiler: If you have a huge image library you should use the third-party apps. Peter wrote up what he learned on the Backblaze blog, and it’s totally worth checking out.

Here’s How to Download Your Important Photos from Flickr

Safari Passwords, Shopping Lists, and Synology RT2600ac Router – Mac Geek Gab 642

· & · Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Mac Geek Gab Logo

Have a website with multiple passwords and Safari always chooses the wrong one? Want a shopping list app to manage as a family? Photos showing greyed-out people? That’s just how this week’s Mac Geek Gab starts, folks. Then it’s on to Dave’s review of the new Synology RT2600ac standalone router, plus some related router questions for good measure. That’s not where it ends, though, because there are more questions and tips answered in here, as well. You’ll just have to listen to find out everything. After all, you must learn at least four new things each week, right? We’re here to help you do just that!

Managing Photos, Fixing Your Apple Watch & Resolving Network Issues – Mac Geek Gab 640

· & · Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Mac Geek Gab Logo

Migrating Photos to a new Mac, managing and syncing your family’s photos, speeding up iOS Spotlight searches, fixing an unresponsive Digital Crown on your Apple Watch and resolving website loading delays are just some of the things you’ll learn from your two favorite geeks in this week’s show! Listen as Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun answer your questions and solve your problems.

iOS 10: Drawing on Your Pictures in Messages

· · Quick Tip

iOS 10 Logo

If you liked Melissa Holt’s Quick Tip about using Photos on the Mac to mark up images, then you’re gonna need to check out this one too. Wanna annoy your friends and family by drawing on the pictures you send them through Messages? Sure you do, and we’ll tell you how!

iOS 10.1: Turning Off Duplicate Portrait Mode Images

· · Quick Tip

iOS 10 Logo

This Quick Tip is about the spankin’-new Portrait Mode available on the iPhone 7 Plus, which’ll let you take shots with a special depth effect applied. However, if you don’t want your iPhone to keep an additional version of each of your Portrait Mode images, come read this article and find out how to turn that off!

How to Control Which Messages Photos Save to Camera Roll

· · How-To

iOS 10 Messages save images to Camera Roll option

Messages in iOS 10 changes a fundamental way your iPhone (or iPad) camera works: if you take a photo from the preview camera, it doesn’t save to your camera roll. But if you use the full camera app, it does. Here’s how to understand, manage, and control what gets saved where and what doesn’t get saved.