10 Best Touchscreen Winter Gloves to Use With Your iPhone

If you’ll pardon the pun, touchscreen gloves are a handy addition to your winter gear. While no pair will keep your fingers as warm as traditional gloves—or allow you to type as smoothly as you would with bare hands—a solid pair will stop your hands from freezing as you send a text. Here are my top picks.

The Best Touchscreen Gloves for Winter

1. Moshi Digits Touchscreen Gloves 2.0

Image Source: Amazon

After testing them over several days, I found the Moshi Digits 2.0 comfortable, warm, and surprisingly effective for typing. The flexible knit lets your fingers move easily, and the conductive fibers make texting or swiping a breeze. The microfleece lining keeps you cozy, even during high-energy activities like shoveling snow. They dry quickly, but be cautious of Velcro, which can cause fuzziness. The new size range also fits a wider variety of hands, making them a great choice.

2. Glider Gloves

Image Source: Amazon

The Glider Gloves give you the best control and accuracy of all the options I’ve tried. Thanks to the conductive copper yarn, every tap and swipe registers perfectly. You can use any part of your hand, whether tapping, swiping, or pinching, to zoom and still get precise responses. These gloves let you use your whole fingers, not just the tips.

They’re comfortable, with a soft, brushed interior that feels smooth against your skin. The textured silicone grip on the palms and fingers ensures that your phone won’t slip. The only downside is their thinness; while they’re not ideal for extreme cold, they still offer great flexibility. They aren’t waterproof, so you can’t rely on them to protect against snowballs. The sizes may feel snug at first, but they loosen up with wear, and the tight fit boosts typing accuracy.

3. Achiou Winter Gloves

Image Source: Amazon

This colorful and affordable option proves you don’t need to spend a lot for a great pair of touchscreen-compatible gloves. With conductive fibers on three fingers and silicone grips, they work surprisingly well. There are 40 colors to choose from, so you’ll easily find one (or two) that match your style. Despite the low price, they performed better than expected. The gloves were breathable, soft, and warm, fitting comfortably overall. The thumbs were a bit long, affecting my typing dexterity, but they were fine for scrolling and typing with my other fingers. They’re perfect for chilly walks or commutes.

4. The North Face Etip Glove

Image Source: Amazon

If knitted gloves aren’t your style, but you still want a pair that’s great for using your phone, check out The North Face Etip Glove. It landed in the middle of the pack in my warmth test, so if you’re not after the absolute warmest glove, this one could be perfect for you.

The gloves feature multiple panels that enhance comfort and fit, though they slightly impact the phone-using experience. The seams on the thumbs run right across the area where you typically touch your screen. Surprisingly, this didn’t interfere with the conductivity, but it did feel a bit bothersome.

5. Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Insulated Glove

Image Source: Sealskinz

One challenge you’ll face with most gloves on this list is the lack of waterproofing. Using a touchscreen in wet weather is already tough, but waterproofing can be a helpful backup if the forecast turns sour.

When I first ordered these gloves, I doubted they’d live up to the claim, but the touchscreen-friendly material on the thumb and forefinger is seamlessly integrated into the leather. They might feel a bit stiff when you first put them on, but after wearing them daily for a few weeks, you’ll notice they’ve loosened up and become more flexible.

6. Ororo Heated Gloves

Image Source: Amazon

Sometimes, you need a little extra warmth. That’s where the Ororo Heated Gloves for Men and Women come in. Equipped with rechargeable batteries, these gloves let you adjust the heat to three levels and provide up to 8 hours of warmth. The grippy palms ensure a secure hold, and you can easily use them with touchscreens, too.

7. Ugg All Weather Quilted Gloves

Image Source: Amazon

While texting mistakes happen, you can avoid awkward autocorrect errors with these all-weather quilted gloves from UGG. Lined with luxurious sherpa and featuring a sheepskin trim on the cuff, they make typing messages and emails easy. While you might experience a few typos at first, adjusting your grip to the edges of your fingertips helps a lot. Scrolling feels effortless, and the gloves remain snug without feeling bulky. They come in three stylish colors, complementing any coat or jacket. The only downside? Limited sizing options (S/M and L/XL), which may not suit every hand shape.

8. Black Diamond Midweight Screentap Fleece Gloves

Image Source: Rei

When it comes to value, Black Diamond’s Midweight Screen Tap gloves are hard to beat. I immediately noticed their comfortable fit: unlike other bulky gloves, these have a stretchy fleece shell that moves with you. Although thin, they keep you warm even in freezing temperatures. The touchscreen compatibility stands out, thanks to the UR fabric. On hikes, they offered the perfect balance of dexterity for tasks like reaching into a backpack and warmth for chilly mornings. The grippy suede palm provides excellent traction, whether grabbing poles or using your phone.

9. Kent Wang Deerskin Gloves

Image Source: Kent Wang

The Kent Wang Deerskin Gloves quickly became one of my favorite leather gloves for typing, thanks to their timeless design, soft cashmere lining, and surprisingly accurate touchscreen functionality. Although not as effective for typing as some other picks, they still outperform many premium options. I found them to be as warm as the Black Diamonds, though the warmth varied slightly depending on my hands; some days, they felt a bit warmer or colder. As expected with high-end gloves, the Kent Wangs come with a hefty price tag. They also offer fewer size options compared to other leather gloves, but you can get a custom fit for just $25 more.

10. Elmer Deep Pile Gloves

Image Source: END

These deep-pile gloves from Elmer are stylish, practical, and subtly touchscreen-compatible, making them perfect for your hands. Available in a range of delightful color combinations, they feel like wearing miniature high-tech fleeces. The 100% wool shell keeps your hands incredibly warm, while the 100% polyester lining adds durability and wicks away sweat.

The elasticated ribbed cuff ensures that snow or rain won’t sneak inside, no matter the weather. Just a heads-up: only the thumbs are touchscreen-compatible. Taking photos during a snowy hike is easy, but typing long texts can be tricky.

With a nice, comfy pair of touchscreen gloves, you shouldn’t have any problems using your iPhone. However, if the touchscreen still acts up, it might be time to troubleshoot.