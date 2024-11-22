Score Big on Sound With The Best Early Black Friday AirPods Deals You Can’t Miss

“What did you say? Oh, sorry. I had my AirPods on.” AirPods have become an icon in the audio industry. They redefined how consumers saw wireless earbuds. Although not the first, they’re undoubtedly the most popular. They took what was once niche and made it mainstream. Over the years, they also added new features, e.g., Spatial Audio, Find My integration, Active Noise Cancellation, and Transparency Mode. If you’ve been holding off because the price felt hard to justify, now’s your chance. Grab a pair of AirPods guilt-free with the best early Black Friday deals!

Price: Save 6% $168.99 from $179.00

Immerse in your favorite tracks without breaking the bank. ANC blocks out noise, Adaptive Audio adjusts sound to fit your surroundings, and the H2 chip creates a superior three-dimensional sound experience. Admittedly, 6% off isn’t a jaw-dropper. But for Apple’s latest tech, it’s a solid opportunity to grab premium earbuds at a slight discount.

Price: Save 8% $119.00 from $129.00

If you want quality, reliable earbuds on a budget, try the AirPods 4 (no ANC). These H2 chip-powered earbuds deliver incredible sound quality at less than $120. They also come with Spatial Audio, so your music will still feel as immersive as it does with higher-end models. The 8% discount makes this pair a great entry-level option.

Price: Save 24% $189.00 from $249.00

Apple AirPods 4 are great, but they might feel a bit basic for some users. The AirPods Pro 2 could be a better fit if you’re looking for more advanced features. With the H2 chip, you get twice the noise cancellation, while the low-distortion driver and custom amplifier deliver richer bass and clearer highs. Plus, the battery lasts up to six hours on a single charge. At a 24% discount, this pair is a steal. You’ll only have to pay around $20 more than the entry-level model.

Price: Save 22% $429.00 from $549.00

The AirPods Max (pink) combines luxury and performance in a sleek, stylish design. Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Spatial Audio enhanced by the over-ear fit deliver a next-level immersive sound experience. The breathable knit mesh headband and memory foam ear cushions maintain comfort during long listening sessions. At 22% off, this is a great chance to snag Apple’s flagship headphones.

Price: Save 9% $499.99 from $549.00

Looking for sleek and professional headphones? The AirPods Max in space gray might be the perfect pick. They offer high-fidelity sound and premium features like Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio, all wrapped in a sophisticated design. While the 9% discount isn’t the biggest, deals on this high-end model are rare. It’s definitely worth considering if you prioritize both performance and style.

Price: Save 9% $499.99 from $549.99

Try the AirPods Max in silver if you prefer a clean, timeless look that comes across as professional rather than quirky. It stands out subtly compared to the bold Pink or sleek Space Gray. Like the Space Gray version, the discount is just 9%. However, you’re still getting premium sound quality and high-end features in the color you love for under $500.

Price: Save 16% $107.99 from $129.99

If you’re on a tighter budget—or saving up for other Apple products—the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods 4 are a smart pick. They offer advanced tech for just over $100. While the term “refurbished” might give you doubts, Geek Squad certification guarantees each pair has been rigorously tested to meet high-quality standards.

