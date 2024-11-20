Shop the Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals in 2024

Apple products have long been the gold standard for tech, but they’re also infamous for their steep price tags. Jokes about paying a premium for the Apple logo are everywhere. While some argue you can get “the same” with other brands, the truth is that nothing quite compares. The design, ecosystem, and seamless experience are hard to replicate. Is there a way to get these gadgets cheaper? If you act fast, yes. Take advantage of the best early Black Friday deals to own your dream Apple devices for a fraction of their usual price.

Price: $189 from $249 Save 24%

The AirPods Pro 2 brings Enhanced Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency Mode, and convenient Touch Control for volume adjustment. It’s a standout choice for immersive and flexible listening. But what makes this deal exciting isn’t just the features—it’s the rare opportunity to snag a flagship Apple product at a steep discount. Take this chance to grab a premium item for less if you’ve been delaying upgrading your earbuds.

Price: $1,799 from $1,999 Save 10%

The iPad Pro lineup turned heads in 2024 with the introduction of the M4 chip. Apple fans were intrigued by its debut on the iPad before the Mac, sparking questions about its performance. Although the steep price tag has made it a tough investment for many, you can now have it for $200 less.

Price: $339 from $399 Save 15%

The Apple Watch Series 9 delivers faster performance and smoother operation than its predecessors through the S9 SiP processor. And with on-device Siri, voice commands are processed directly and faster on the device. It’s one of the best wearables on the market today. Since discounts on recently launched models are uncommon, this is a steal for anyone looking to get a new smartwatch.

Price: $799 from $999 Save 20%

The 2022 MacBook Air combines a lightweight design with the power of Apple’s M2 chip. It’s perfect for anyone who needs a dependable laptop on the go. Moreover, the $200 discount is a pleasant surprise as it offers a rare chance to own a high-performing device for under $800. You’ll get unmatched performance for this price range.

Price: $469 from $599 Save 22%

The Mac Mini M2 offers exceptional performance in a compact, budget-friendly package. It’s rare to see a computer with this much capability under $500. Whether you’re upgrading your current workstation or creating a minimalist home setup, this is a perfect opportunity to get powerful computing at a great price.

Price: $189.00 from $249.00 Save 24%

The Apple Watch SE is already a budget-friendly smartwatch that delivers solid value—and now it’s even better. The current discount makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking to enjoy core Apple Watch features for under $200. It’s the cheapest way to join the Apple Watch family.

Price: $72.99 from $99.00 Save 26%

The biggest hurdle with Apple AirTags has always been their cost. They’re an excellent way to track your essentials, but outfitting all your items feels impractical. Most people reserve them for a few high-value belongings. With this discount, however, you can finally use them more freely. It’s like getting a 3-for-1 package—tag an extra item without hesitation.

Price: $579.99 from $729.99 Save 21%

The large display and all-day battery life of the iPhone 14 Plus make it a great pick for various personal and professional tasks. Impressive, right? But what’s truly surprising here is the $150 markdown on its SRP. Discounts on iPhones are practically unheard of, especially for new, unlocked models. Note that these offers never last long, so make sure you act fast.

Price: $199.99 from $329.99 Save 39%

Apple’s 9th generation iPad balances functionality and affordability, and it’s now more accessible at under $200. Students, teens, and young professionals can take advantage of this opportunity to own one of the best tablets on the market. It costs about the same as a good pair of sneakers—crazy, right?

Price: $1,199 from $1,399 Save 14%

Apple made headlines in 2024 with Apple Intelligence. It’s a proprietary AI model that allows devices to communicate and understand natural language more efficiently. This innovative feature is reserved for costly, higher-end models. But with the MacBook Pro 14” offering a $200 markdown, you can experience cutting-edge technology for much less. It’s like getting a MacBook Air with Pro-level power.

These Black Friday deals are some of the best we’ve seen, but they’re just the beginning. If you’re on the hunt for more savings, don’t miss these incredible iPhone Thanksgiving deals available.