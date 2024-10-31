8 Funniest Emojis to Create with Genmoji on iOS 18/18.2

Looking for the funniest emojis to create with Genmoji? You’ve come to the right place. With Apple Intelligence arriving to iPhone thanks to iOS 18.2, users can create a plethora of new emojis to share with their friends and family. As powerful as this new tool can be, coming up with prompts can be a challenge. To help you out, I’ve come up with eight of what I think are some of the funniest Genmojis I’ve been able to produce so far. Let’s explore.

The Funniest Emojis to Create with Genmoji Using iOS 18/18.2

Thanks to Apple Intelligence, creating your own emojis on iPhone has never been easier. However, one thing you need to know is how to work the prompts. I prefer to start with a very basic prompt and then add more details until I get the results I like. Also, keep in mind it’s Apple, so those that are a fan of dark humor may need to get really creative.

Learn more about Genmoji here. Get more information on iOS 18.2 here.

1. “Koala Playing Accordion”

What’s not to love about this little guy making his way in the world with a semi-obscure instrument? Very little, that’s what. While this is perfect for the animal-lover or Weird Al fan in your life, it also showcases how well Genmoji is capable of working with animals. This is a great one for getting a chuckle from your parents!

2. “An Angry Man Eating a Cellphone”

While this prompt didn’t turn out how I would expect, the results are rather hilarious nonetheless. While I was expecting something that would help signify a user’s frustration with a technical problem, I instead received something that’s perfect for the doom-scroller in your life. This is perfect for a friend that loves to hate-watch short form social media content, or for anyone who gets mad at their device as they gnosh.

3. “Binge Watching Television”

As Apple Intelligence continues to learn, no doubt Genmoji will only grow stronger. Until then, however, you may get some surprising results. While I was hoping for an emoji expressing a bored man laying on their couch as they finish the eighth-straight episode of a TV show they don’t care about, I instead received this puzzling emoji. Why is the man so close to the television, and why does he seem to be watching himself? We may never know.

4. “One-Eyed One-Horned Flying Purple People Eater”

Everyone remembers this hit song, right? With me writing this article around Halloween, it’s hard not to get in the spirit of things, and having Apple Intelligence give its best shot at designing this kitschy monster seems perfect for the occasion. While I’m sure many didn’t expect the monster be a tiny bird, Genmoji took a few other liberties with the details as well. However, it’s hard not to love this goofy looking fella and its insatiable appetite for flesh. Well, nuts and berries in this case.

5. “Werewolf Celebrating Graduation”

I seem to really be on a monster kick, don’t I? Perhaps the holidays have me in the mood, but why not celebrate a graduation with something a bit spooky? This little hairy dude is so psyched to get his STEM degree, and this can be great to send to anyone in your life that’s graduating. Just don’t show the wolf his student loans!

6. “Mobster Mash”

Astute readers will likely notice that I misspelled another famous Halloween song, and that’s because I did. However, I got a major kick out of the results, and I think other folks will as well. For being off slightly by a letter, this emoji is perfect for the times you want to drop food on a stuffy person’s face. This also shows that Genmoji and Apple Intelligence can be creative even when your mind isn’t.

7. “Drooling Face with Heart Eyes”

Sometimes, inspiration can be hard. One thing that makes Genmoji and Apple Intelligence so great is that it can finish ideas for you. If you’re looking for a little inspiration, Emojipedia’s list of requested emojis can be a big help. For example, the wild looking emoji pictured above is perfect for when someone mentions the perfect meal, or you feel like being a little cheeky toward a significant other. However, this one may also give some folks the creeps.

8. “Cheeseburger in Paradise”

For the last of my list, I wanted to create a Genmoji dedicated to one of my favorite songs. Unfortunately, Apple Intelligence isn’t really a fan of copyrighted material, and for a good reason. Instead, I decided to dedicate this comical emoji to the Parrot-heads of the world with this tribute to Jimmy Buffet. While you don’t necessarily have to be a fan of the artist to enjoy this one, it certainly helps. However, it is perfect for those that love fast food in heavenly places.

At the end of the day, Genmoji is great for getting a little goofy, but remember to adjust your prompts as necessary. Adding or subtracting certain words may get you closer to the results you want. Don’t be afraid to experiment and see where Apple Intelligence can take you.