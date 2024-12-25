MacBook Christmas Deals: Get Premium Performance and Save Big This Holiday

The holidays are the perfect time to snag big discounts on different tech products, including a MacBook. We’ve rounded up the best Christmas deals so that you can score a premium laptop at a fantastic price. Just remember, these offers are time-sensitive, so act fast before they’re gone.

Check out the deals below to save big and kick off the new year with a new Mac!

Price: 21% off at $949.00

It’s not the latest model on the market, but the 2022 MacBook Air with M2 chip is still a solid choice, especially for students and young professionals. The best part is you’re getting the model with the sizable 512 GB of storage at an attractive price point of less than $1,000.

True to MacBook Air’s legacy, this computer is super light and portable while delivering great performance thanks to the M2 chip. You can get up to 18 hours of battery life with moderate usage. Other highlights include the liquid retina display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and backlit keyboard that’s a charm to type on.

Price: 15% off at $1099.00

If you prefer to invest in the latest tech, this MacBook Christmas deal is too good to pass by. Get the 2024 MacBook Air with the M3 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage at just over $1,000.

This would make the perfect holiday season gift for professionals or students in your life. After all, it’s a power-packed machine that’s built for Apple Intelligence while offering fast, reliable performance and an all-day battery life.

Price: 9% off at $999.00

If you don’t need the 512GB of storage, you can save yourself a hundred dollars and get the base model of the latest MacBook Air for a neat thousand bucks. It’s got all the same specs as the bumped-up version except the storage capacity. But that can be easily fixed by using an external hard disk.

Price: 13% off at $1399.00

If you prefer splurging on a Pro device, here’s a Christmas MacBook deal that gets you the latest MacBook Pro 2024 at 13 percent off. Equipped with Apple’s latest M4 chip, this machine is a powerhouse that’s built for Apple Intelligence and can handle intensive tasks like graphic design, video editing, and gaming.

It’s also a more portable MacBook Pro, weighing just 2.7 pounds so you can comfortably carry it wherever you go.

Price: 10% off at $899.0

Here’s the cheapest MacBook Christmas deal you can get this season: the 2022 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD. It’s now available for under $900 provided that you opt for the Silver version.

The great thing is that you get the upgraded 16GB of RAM instead of the base 8GB. This ensures faster, smoother performance for peak productivity.

This makes a neat holiday surprise for any special person in your life who could use a new laptop for a fresh creative start to the new year!