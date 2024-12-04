watchOS 11.2: 3 Game-Changing Features You Can Expect!

For those who love their Apple wearable, I’m taking a look at the new features you can expect in watchOS 11.2. If you’re anything like me, you’re constantly using your Apple Watch to track your fitness, monitor your health, and set specific alerts and notifications throughout your day. The new update aims to expand these capabilities, giving you the best experience possible with your device. Let’s explore.

What to Expect from watchOS 11.2: New Features and More

After such a large update to Apple Watch in watchOS 10 and 11, folks can still expect some new additions to their wearable this time around. For those outside the U.S. and Canada, you may receive a rather important new feature.

1. Sleep Apnea Likely to Expand to More Countries

One thing Apple Watch users can expect is the new Sleep Apnea feature coming to more areas. Unveiled with the release of watchOS 11, this feature takes advantage of the Watch’s accelerometer to monitor movements within your wrist that the device believes may be interrupting typical patterns within your respiratory system. Your Apple Watch detects these patterns through the Breathing Disturbances metric, which can be important to keep an eye on.

Image Credits: Unsplash

Considering Sleep Apnea is a condition that often goes undetected, notifications from your Watch ensure you’re resting soundly.

2. Improvements to Fitness and Awards

For those who love ensuring they fill their Activity Rings, you can now work toward a new Award celebrating your achievement. Those that close their Exercise, Move, and Stand rings every day can now receive Awards for completing them for 100, 365, 500 and 1,000 days. After 1,000 days, you’ll start receiving an Award for every 250-day interval. These new Awards will apply retroactively to previously completed days. Of course, don’t forget that watchOS 11 allows you to pause your rings should you need a break.

Along with the new Award, Apple is also introducing seven new Fitness Shortcuts to watchOS 11.2, ensuring you can access the activities you need with ease. You can find the new additions in the Shortcuts app on your Watch.

3. Under-the-Hood Enhancements and More

Something else users can expect out of watchOS 11.2 is an overall improved experience for their device. This includes some rather typical things, such as improvements to battery life and specific bug fixes. While there are currently beta candidates floating around for this release, a better understanding of what fixes will come to the final release will be made clear once it’s available to the public.

While there is no official release date at the time of this writing, folks should expect to see watchOS 11.2 sometime soon. Considering many are anticipating iOS 18.2 to see release at the start of December, this could hold true for the new Watch update as well. While there is a developer beta of watchOS 11.2 available, I wouldn’t fully recommend moving it if you’re inexperienced.

Be sure to take a look at what devices will support watchOS 11.