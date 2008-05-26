Adobe Offers Up Dreamweaver, Fireworks, Soundbooth CS4 Betas

Adobe began offering a taste of whatis in store for Dreamweaver, Fireworks, and Soundbooth CS4 with the release of public betas of the design apps on Tuesday. The betas are available to anyone, but users with Dreamweaver or Fireworks CS3 licenses can request activation codes that last through the prerelease period instead of just two days.

Dreamweaver is Adobeis professional Web site design application. The CS4 version includes a new live view for previewing sites under construction, a new code navigator view, support file management, Ajax and JavaScript code hinting, Photoshop Smart Object support, Adobe AIR authoring support, and more.

Fireworks is Adobeis interactive Web site design and prototyping application. New features in the CS4 version include a redesigned interface, CSS and PDF export, Adobe Type Engine support, Adobe AIR authoring, and more.

Soundbooth is Adobeis audio editing application for video editors, Flash application developers, and motion graphics artists. Soundbooth CS4 gained multiple track support, volume keyframing, automatic volume matching, speech to text, and a new file format that supports nondestructive audio editing.

The public CS4 betas are available for download at the Adobe Labs Web site.