Apple Releases Mac OS X Security Update 2007-007

Apple rolled out a security update for Mac OS X and Mac OS X Server on Tuesday evening. The update is available for Intel and PowerPC-based Macs running Mac OS X 10.3.9 or 10.4.10, and includes updates for iChat, CoreAudio, PHP, Quartz Composer, Samba, WebCore, WebKit, and more.

The update for Mac OS X 10.3.9 addressed security threats to bzip2, CFNetwork, CoreAudio, cscope, gnuzip, Kerberos, PHP, samba, WebKit, and WebCore. The Mac OS X 10.4.10 version included the same updates, but added additional fixes for security flaws in mDNSResponder, PDFKit, and Quartz Composer.

The Mac OS X 10.3.9 Server security update also added an update for SquirrelMail, and the 10.4.10 version included an additional update for Tomcat.

The updates are available through Appleis Software Update application by choosing Apple menu > Software Update .

Additional information about Security Update 2007-007 is available at the Apple Support Web site.