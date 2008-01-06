Avon's Andrea Jung Joins Apple Board of Directors

Apple announced on Monday that Avon Products CEO and chairman, Andrea Jung, has joined its board of directors. Ms. Jung will be the eighth member on the current board.

"Andrea is a strong CEO and marketer and we look forward to benefiting from her insights and experience as a member of Appleis board," said Apple CEO Steve Jobs. "Andrea will be our eighth board member, and I think she will add a new dimension to our already lively board discussions."

Ms. Jung also serves on the board of directors of the General Electric Company and is a member of the New York Presbyterian Hospital board of trustees and the Catalyst board of directors. She graduated magna cum laude from Princeton University, is fluent in Mandarin, and served as the first woman elected chair of the Cosmetic, Toiletry, and Fragrance Association from March 2001 until early 2005.

Ms. Jung joins Steve Jobs, Intel chairman Bill Campbell, J. Crew CEO Millard Drexler, former US vice president Al Gore, Genentech CEO Arthur D. Levison, Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and Harwinton Capital CEO Jerry York.