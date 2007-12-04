Bin-it 1.5 Adds More Options, Leopard Compatibility

Fastforward Software released Bin-it 1.5 on Wednesday. The Mac OS X trash can utility adds Leopard support, a new preference window and more options for the text label.

The changes to Bin-it 1.5 include:

Redesigned layout of preferences window

A iThemesi list in context menu and main menu (if showing)

More options in Dock menu

Allows deletion of locked items

Allows choice of font, size and color of text label below floating trash

Leopard compatibility

Bin-it provides more user control over the Mac OS X trash can, including the ability to have it float on the desktop, as in Mac OS 9. In addition, the user can set a trash level threshold, create a badge to display the number of items, set the desktop layer level, make the trash can transparent, alter the size, and add custom sounds.

Bin-it 1.5 is a Universal Application, requires Mac OS X 10.3 or later and is priced at US$12.50.