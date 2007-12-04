Bin-it 1.5 Adds More Options, Leopard Compatibility

Fastforward Software released Bin-it 1.5 on Wednesday. The Mac OS X trash can utility adds Leopard support, a new preference window and more options for the text label.
The changes to Bin-it 1.5 include:
- Redesigned layout of preferences window
- A iThemesi list in context menu and main menu (if showing)
- More options in Dock menu
- Allows deletion of locked items
- Allows choice of font, size and color of text label below floating trash
- Leopard compatibility
Bin-it provides more user control over the Mac OS X trash can, including the ability to have it float on the desktop, as in Mac OS 9. In addition, the user can set a trash level threshold, create a badge to display the number of items, set the desktop layer level, make the trash can transparent, alter the size, and add custom sounds.
Bin-it 1.5 is a Universal Application, requires Mac OS X 10.3 or later and is priced at US$12.50.