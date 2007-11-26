Fortune Names Steve Jobs the Most Powerful Business Person

Apple CEO Steve Jobs has been called many things over the years, and now Fortune has added something else to that list: The most powerful business person in the world.

Fortuneis list of the 25 most powerful business people starts off with Steve Jobs by saying "During the first two decades of his remarkable 30-year career, the Apple Inc. founder twice altered the direction of the computer industry," and added that after returning to Apple in 1997, he changed the consumer electronics industry with the iPod.

Mr. Jobs also impacted the recording industry and Hollywood with the iTunes Store and Pixar, changed the view of retail with Appleis brick and mortar stores, and set the cell phone industry on its ear with the iPhone.

Fortune continues "Thatis five industries that Jobs has upended - computers, Hollywood, music, retailing, and wireless phones. At this moment, no one has more influence over a broader swath of business than Jobs."

The rest of the top ten include News Corpsi Rupert Murdoch; Lloyd Blankfein from Goldman Sachs; Googleis Eric Schmidt, Larry Page, and Sergei Brin; Berkshire Hathawayis Warren Buffett; Rex Tillerson of Exxon Mobil; Bill Gates from Microsoft; GEis Jeff Immelt; Katsuaki Watanabe from Toyota; and A.G. Lafley from Procter & Gamble.