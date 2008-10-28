IDG Unveils Expo Plus Package for Macworld Expo

Macworld Conference & Expo announced Wednesday a new access package for the event called Expo Plus. The access package is aimed at attendees who want to get the most out of Macworld Conference & Expo, without necessarily getting (and paying for) the "Conference" part of the event. Expo Plus also gives user access to three exclusive educational sessions, and more.

Expo Plus includes floor access, entrance to the Expo Plus Lounge, access to the Feature Presentations, a commemorative collectible gift, a private Expo Hall viewing before the show is open to other attendees, and access to the following special sessions:

Making iMovies with David Pogue , Tuesday, January 6, 2009 at 1:00 PM and Wednesday, January 7, 2009 at 1:00 PM

David Pogue, The New York Times

, Tuesday, January 6, 2009 at 1:00 PM and Wednesday, January 7, 2009 at 1:00 PM David Pogue, The New York Times The Ihnatko Almanac, Episode #28: How To Share Damned-Near Anything On Your Mac With Damned-Near Anybody ; Tuesday, January 6, 2009 at 4:00 PM - Andy Ihnatko, The Chicago Sun Times and The Mac Observer

; Tuesday, January 6, 2009 at 4:00 PM - Andy Ihnatko, The Chicago Sun Times and The Mac Observer Starting an Internet Business with your Mac; Thursday, January 8, 2009 / 1:00 PM -1:45 PM - Martin Sitter, MacProVideo

"Our new Expo Plus pass provides attendees exactly the kind of enhanced expo services theyive been asking for. With private viewing hours, select lectures by Mac industry luminaries, and a lounge to relax and meet with fellow attendees during the busy and intense week, we feel this package will be very popular," Paul Kent, vice president and general manager, Macworld Conference & Expo, said in a statement. "Weire always looking to provide attendees with more and better services when attending Macworld Conference & Expo. Expo Plus delivers on this goal."

Macworld Conference & Expo takes place fro January 5th to January 9th (The Mac Observer and BackBeat Mediais Cirque du Mac party will take place Wednesday, January 7th) at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Expo Plus packages are priced at US$100 before December 1st, 2008, and $150 after December 1st. IDG noted that there are a limited number of Expo Plus packages available. You can find more information at the Macworld Conference & Expo Web site.

Note that the Expo Plus registration option has been available since registration opened, but that the details of the package were first unveiled today.