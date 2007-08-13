PDFpen 3.3 Improves Annotation Support

SmileOnMyMac announced the immediate availability of PDFpen 3.3 on Tuesday. The updated version of the PDF editing and form creation application added improved support for Adobe Acrobat mark-up annotations.

The application now displays additional drawn annotations and stamps, added the ability to lock large images automatically, improved the editing of scanned documents, and more.

PDFpen 3.3 is available for download at the SmileOnMymac Web site, and is priced at US$49.95 for the standard version, and $99.95 for the pro version. The update is free for version 3 users.